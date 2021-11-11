|
SmogOnTour
Hang the Bastard Racist Murderer
Feel free to elaborate.
Hanging about with racist groups, (proud boys), racist T shirt, racist hand gestures. Murderer, not according to corrupt system and blatantly biased judge! Still let him sue for defamation, with two dead unarmed men killed with an illegally held weapon, fair comment would-be the probable outcome!
Biased judge because the jury didn't provide you with the decision you need to appease you political bias? What a hysterical and ill-informed tit you are.
And he wasn't on trial for being a racist, so that's irrelevant to the mater at hand.
Squarewheelbike
Biased judge because it's as plain as noses on faces, "political bias"? Yes, I'm against white supremacist racists, and he was there to shoot
supporters!
SmogOnTour
No, because you don't like the conclusion so it must be because of a biased judge, not because the jury, who deliberated for over four days couldn't be convinced beyond reasonable doubt of the charges brought against him, or the fact video evidence and testimony from witnesses, including the man who was shot in the arm, support the self-defence notion.
The problem with half-wits like you, and clearly matty and myboro too, is that he's guilty because of your characterisation of him as a racist, white supremacist, etc. Now, he may well be those things, but it's not relevant and that wasn't the charge he was facing. You're clearly incapable of looking beyond that and at the matters at hand, that being he acted in self-defence, demonstrably and legally so. This wouldn't have even gone to trial in some other US states.
Tom_Trinder
Biased judge because it's as plain as noses on faces, "political bias"? Yes, I'm against white supremacist racists, and he was there to shoot
supporters!
And of course
idiots are all fucking harmless angels...ffs
