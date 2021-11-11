Squarewheelbike

Kyle Rittenhouse « on: November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM » In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so! Logged

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 06:05:30 PM » Give the redneck Nazi cunt a lifer Logged

SmogOnTour
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #4 on: November 11, 2021, 06:54:08 PM » Doubt he'll get convicted of any of the homicide charges. Logged

calamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #5 on: November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM » Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him and the prosecution warned by the judge.



American legal system seems to be populated with a large number of idiots Logged

Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #6 on: November 12, 2021, 07:57:52 PM » Quote from: calamity on November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him



To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard! To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard! Logged

calamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #7 on: November 12, 2021, 11:13:26 PM » Is that the skateboard he was getting battered with? I started reading a blog somewhere and gave up after the initial summary. Could see the way the trial was going. American legal system is perverse. Id hate to be a victim of anything over there, especially if the accused has money Logged

Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #8 on: November 17, 2021, 05:58:08 PM » Probably verdict today, looks like the little shit will walk. Guessing it will all kick off! Logged

Tintin
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #9 on: November 17, 2021, 09:25:41 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!

Top tip, stop watching CNN Top tip, stop watching CNN Logged

Robbso
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #10 on: November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM » Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars Logged

Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:10:51 AM » Wow, jury selection via what looks like an FA Cup draw! Logged

myboro
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 AM » Hang the Bastard Racist Murderer Logged

Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:05:00 PM » And the little shit walks!



And watch the surprise when it all kicks off! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:30 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged

El Capitan
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM » I hope there are protests over him walking free.







Might be useful for the peaceful protesters to know they can turn up armed with a semi-automatic rifle you know, just for self defence in case theres any skateboards Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bill Buxton
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:54:36 PM » Well done that jury. It took some real guts to arrive at that decision. A correct one IMO. I hope the lad sues the media and Biden big time. He could easily become a billionaire. They are not at all happy over the road. Logged

Bill Buxton
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:49:39 PM » I believe he shot three Caucasian males,two of whom died. Logged

Robbso
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:03:49 AM » No fucking winners in this shit storm. Logged