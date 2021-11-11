Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kyle Rittenhouse  (Read 635 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM »
In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2021, 05:52:54 PM »
President - 2024
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 06:05:30 PM »
Give the redneck Nazi cunt a lifer  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: November 11, 2021, 06:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 11, 2021, 05:52:54 PM
President - 2024


Oh come on now Bob, that's an utterly ridiculous thing to say! Vice President to Ivanka, yes! Oh, and don't forget JFK Jr is waiting in the shadows too!
Logged
SmogOnTour
« Reply #4 on: November 11, 2021, 06:54:08 PM »
Doubt he'll get convicted of any of the homicide charges.
Logged
calamity
« Reply #5 on: November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM »
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him and the prosecution warned by the judge.

American legal system seems to be populated with a large number of idiots
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: November 12, 2021, 07:57:52 PM »
Quote from: calamity on November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him

To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard!
Logged
calamity
« Reply #7 on: November 12, 2021, 11:13:26 PM »
Is that the skateboard he was getting battered with? I started reading a blog somewhere and gave up after the initial summary. Could see the way the trial was going. American legal system is perverse. Id hate to be a victim of anything over there, especially if the accused has money
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: November 17, 2021, 05:58:08 PM »
Probably verdict today, looks like the little shit will walk. Guessing it will all kick off!
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #9 on: November 17, 2021, 09:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM
In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!
Top tip, stop watching CNN
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM »
Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM
Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars

Or GB News? I hear they're doing very well!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:10:51 AM »
Wow, jury selection via what looks like an FA Cup draw!
Logged
myboro
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:06:25 AM »
Hang the Bastard Racist Murderer
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:05:00 PM »
And the little shit walks!

And watch the surprise when it all kicks off!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:30 PM by Squarewheelbike »
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:20:55 PM »
I hope there are protests over him walking free.



Might be useful for the peaceful protesters to know they can turn up armed with a semi-automatic rifle you know, just for self defence in case theres any skateboards
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:28:19 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 02:06:25 AM
Hang the Bastard Racist Murderer

It won't be by gobshites like you though.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:30:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:20:55 PM
I hope there are protests over him walking free.



Might be useful for the peaceful protesters to know they can turn up armed with a semi-automatic rifle you know, just for self defence in case theres any skateboards

Or shopping bags!
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:54:36 PM »
Well done that jury. It took some real guts to arrive at that decision. A correct one IMO. I hope the lad sues the media and Biden big time. He could easily become a billionaire. They are not at all happy over the road.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:56:45 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 08:54:36 PM
Well done that jury. It took some real guts to arrive at that decision. A correct one IMO. I hope the lad sues the media and Biden big time. He could easily become a billionaire. They are not at all happy over the road.

 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:03:33 PM »
Verdict not to your liking El Capitan?
Logged
Bud Wiser
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:37:44 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 02:06:25 AM
Hang the Bastard Racist Murderer

Feel free to elaborate.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:49:39 PM »
I believe he shot three Caucasian males,two of whom died.
Logged
