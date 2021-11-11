Squarewheelbike

Kyle Rittenhouse « on: November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM » In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 06:05:30 PM » Give the redneck Nazi cunt a lifer

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #4 on: November 11, 2021, 06:54:08 PM » Doubt he'll get convicted of any of the homicide charges.

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #5 on: November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM » Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him and the prosecution warned by the judge.



American legal system seems to be populated with a large number of idiots

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #6 on: November 12, 2021, 07:57:52 PM » Quote from: calamity on November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him



To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard! To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard!

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #7 on: November 12, 2021, 11:13:26 PM » Is that the skateboard he was getting battered with? I started reading a blog somewhere and gave up after the initial summary. Could see the way the trial was going. American legal system is perverse. Id hate to be a victim of anything over there, especially if the accused has money

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #8 on: November 17, 2021, 05:58:08 PM » Probably verdict today, looks like the little shit will walk. Guessing it will all kick off!

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #9 on: November 17, 2021, 09:25:41 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!

Top tip, stop watching CNN

Re: Kyle Rittenhouse « Reply #10 on: November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM » Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars