November 19, 2021, 12:37:52 AM
Kyle Rittenhouse
Author
Topic: Kyle Rittenhouse (Read 482 times)
Squarewheelbike
Kyle Rittenhouse
«
on:
November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM
In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #1 on:
November 11, 2021, 05:52:54 PM
President - 2024
El Capitan
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #2 on:
November 11, 2021, 06:05:30 PM
Give the redneck Nazi cunt a lifer
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #3 on:
November 11, 2021, 06:26:05 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 11, 2021, 05:52:54 PM
President - 2024
Oh come on now Bob, that's an utterly ridiculous thing to say! Vice President to Ivanka, yes! Oh, and don't forget JFK Jr is waiting in the shadows too!
SmogOnTour
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #4 on:
November 11, 2021, 06:54:08 PM
Doubt he'll get convicted of any of the homicide charges.
calamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #5 on:
November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him and the prosecution warned by the judge.
American legal system seems to be populated with a large number of idiots
Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #6 on:
November 12, 2021, 07:57:52 PM
Quote from: calamity on November 12, 2021, 06:08:37 PM
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him
To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard!
calamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #7 on:
November 12, 2021, 11:13:26 PM
Is that the skateboard he was getting battered with? I started reading a blog somewhere and gave up after the initial summary. Could see the way the trial was going. American legal system is perverse. Id hate to be a victim of anything over there, especially if the accused has money
Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #8 on:
November 17, 2021, 05:58:08 PM
Probably verdict today, looks like the little shit will walk. Guessing it will all kick off!
Tintin
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #9 on:
November 17, 2021, 09:25:41 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 11, 2021, 05:49:36 PM
In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!
Top tip, stop watching CNN
Robbso
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #10 on:
November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM
Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars
Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on November 17, 2021, 09:29:51 PM
Yeah, watch Fox News or info wars
Or GB News? I hear they're doing very well!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:10:51 AM »
Wow, jury selection via what looks like an FA Cup draw!
