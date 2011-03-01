Welcome,
November 12, 2021, 11:44:39 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse
Author
Topic: Kyle Rittenhouse
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 130
Kyle Rittenhouse
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:49:36 PM »
In the same way that four American policemen were not guilty of assaulting Rodney King back in the 90's, what do you reckon the chances are that Rittenhouse will go down for murder and attempted murder with his illegally held weapon, miles away from where he lived in a completely different state? Oh, BTW. Don't call the victims erm, victims, because the Judge said so!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 117
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:52:54 PM »
President - 2024
El Capitan
Posts: 45 656
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:30 PM »
Give the redneck Nazi cunt a lifer
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 130
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:52:54 PM
President - 2024
Oh come on now Bob, that's an utterly ridiculous thing to say! Vice President to Ivanka, yes! Oh, and don't forget JFK Jr is waiting in the shadows too!
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 863
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:08 PM »
Doubt he'll get convicted of any of the homicide charges.
calamity
Posts: 8 438
Crabamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:08:37 PM »
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him and the prosecution warned by the judge.
American legal system seems to be populated with a large number of idiots
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 130
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:57:52 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 06:08:37 PM
Dodgy trial, star witness admitted that Rittenhouse didnt fire until after the witness had pointed a gun at him
To be fair though, he had already shot and killed people in possession of a plastic bag and a skateboard!
calamity
Posts: 8 438
Crabamity
Re: Kyle Rittenhouse
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:13:26 PM »
Is that the skateboard he was getting battered with? I started reading a blog somewhere and gave up after the initial summary. Could see the way the trial was going. American legal system is perverse. Id hate to be a victim of anything over there, especially if the accused has money
Loading...