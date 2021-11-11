MF(c) DOOM

Going to head to London for a night out in December. Now whenever I have been to London for a night out its always centered around the West End and I've always come away underwhelmed and thinking "that was a bit shite"



So this time we were thinking of trying different spots. Just looking for somewhere lively were there are a few decent bars / restaurants in walking distance. Shoreditch, Camden, Hoxton seem to be areas people seem to be talking about. Any recommendations for a London piss up?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10190603/Police-hunt-man-woman-24-raped-leaves-kebab-shop-





After reading this article - keep away from Camden if you are going with a female.
Other than that I can't help you - I'm a true northern boy

There used to be a knocking shop opposite Kings Cross station. Dunno if it's still there.

Due to all the recent palaver I've not been out in London for a while. Apparently numbers are down and it's a lot easier getting about and getting into pubs. Avoid the Camden/Shoreditch areas, rammed with young 'uns with few social skills. West End wise, keep off the main roads and look for the backstreet pubs, this is usually where the workers go to get away from the tourists. Good example of this would be the Lyric Tavern in GT Windmill St. Away from Shaftesbury Ave enough not to get too many tourists, most regular custom is from the workers in the theatres around there. South Bank/Borough Market area still good spot for central London and again with numbers down a lot more room to move.worth noting in the area are The Sheaf/Katzenjammers at the Hop Exchange, part of the Red Car Pub Company!

Depends what you want nothing wrong with Shoreditch and Camden bit like a southern version of Newcastle. Area round Borough market is a good shout for somewhere a bit more relaxed loads of pubs and bars off the side streets

Cheers SWB