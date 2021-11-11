Squarewheelbike

Re: London Town
Due to all the recent palaver I've not been out in London for a while. Apparently numbers are down and it's a lot easier getting about and getting into pubs. Avoid the Camden/Shoreditch areas, rammed with young 'uns with few social skills. West End wise, keep off the main roads and look for the backstreet pubs, this is usually where the workers go to get away from the tourists. Good example of this would be the Lyric Tavern in GT Windmill St. Away from Shaftesbury Ave enough not to get too many tourists, most regular custom is from the workers in the theatres around there. South Bank/Borough Market area still good spot for central London and again with numbers down a lot more room to move.worth noting in the area are The Sheaf/Katzenjammers at the Hop Exchange, part of the Red Car Pub Company!