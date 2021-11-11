Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 11, 2021, 01:56:37 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
London Town
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: London Town (Read 86 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 554
London Town
«
on:
Today
at 10:35:55 AM »
Going to head to London for a night out in December. Now whenever I have been to London for a night out its always centered around the West End and I've always come away underwhelmed and thinking "that was a bit shite"
So this time we were thinking of trying different spots. Just looking for somewhere lively were there are a few decent bars / restaurants in walking distance. Shoreditch, Camden, Hoxton seem to be areas people seem to be talking about. Any recommendations for a London piss up?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 212
Re: London Town
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:58:26 AM »
After reading this article - keep away from Camden if you are going with a female.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10190603/Police-hunt-man-woman-24-raped-leaves-kebab-shop-
Other than that I can't help you - I'm a true northern boy
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 385
Infant Herpes
Re: London Town
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:34:23 PM »
There used to be a knocking shop opposite Kings Cross station. Dunno if it's still there.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 124
Re: London Town
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:44:23 PM »
Due to all the recent palaver I've not been out in London for a while. Apparently numbers are down and it's a lot easier getting about and getting into pubs. Avoid the Camden/Shoreditch areas, rammed with young 'uns with few social skills. West End wise, keep off the main roads and look for the backstreet pubs, this is usually where the workers go to get away from the tourists. Good example of this would be the Lyric Tavern in GT Windmill St. Away from Shaftesbury Ave enough not to get too many tourists, most regular custom is from the workers in the theatres around there. South Bank/Borough Market area still good spot for central London and again with numbers down a lot more room to move.worth noting in the area are The Sheaf/Katzenjammers at the Hop Exchange, part of the Red Car Pub Company!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 124
Re: London Town
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:46:16 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 12:34:23 PM
There used to be a knocking shop opposite Kings Cross station. Dunno if it's still there.
All long changed around there now!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 049
Re: London Town
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:20:04 PM »
Depends what you want nothing wrong with Shoreditch and Camden bit like a southern version of Newcastle. Area round Borough market is a good shout for somewhere a bit more relaxed loads of pubs and bars off the side streets
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...