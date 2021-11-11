headset

Offline



Posts: 3 213





Posts: 3 213 Gerrard to Villa « on: Today at 07:14:48 AM »



Villa will now be expected to join the top 6 party. The Geordies will be demanding it in a few years' time.





We at Boro just want a slice of the premiership cake





I actually think Gerrard will be the one to make a decent fist of management from the golden generation. How far he goes who knows.



I like Rangers so he will be a miss if he goes.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16698117/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-rangers-mcallister/

Looking like its on - going to be some demand on managers - now the pile to hit the top 6/4 is getting bigger.Villa will now be expected to join the top 6 party. The Geordies will be demanding it in a few years' time.We at Boro just want a slice of the premiership cakeI actually think Gerrard will be the one to make a decent fist of management from the golden generation. How far he goes who knows.I like Rangers so he will be a miss if he goes. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 338





Posts: 338 Re: Gerrard to Villa « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:20 AM » I'm going to respectfully disagree



I admit to not watching Scottish football but I cant see Gerrard doing well



Villa presumably wanted to progress and finish higher in the league



I think they will actually finish worse and be in a relegation battle now

« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:40 AM by Winston » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 213





Posts: 3 213 Re: Gerrard to Villa « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:40:16 AM » No fair enough with your thoughts.



I'm not sure how this year will pan out - I think they are better than a relegation battle - even smith should have had them higher than they are- so I can see why he got sacked.



If Gerrard doesn't get them some silver ware - then he will get the sack himself - at a guess, he will need top6 in 2/3yrs or a cup or he might be gone. Big outfit Villa. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 338





Posts: 338 Re: Gerrard to Villa « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:59:33 AM »



Maybe another way to put it is Burnley/Leeds/Newcastle/Watford and Brentford fans will be delighted with Gerrard as Villa manager



Theyre 2 points of the relegation placesMaybe another way to put it is Burnley/Leeds/Newcastle/Watford and Brentford fans will be delighted with Gerrard as Villa manager Logged