Looking like its on - going to be some demand on managers - now the pile to hit the top 6/4 is getting bigger.
Villa will now be expected to join the top 6 party. The Geordies will be demanding it in a few years' time.
We at Boro just want a slice of the premiership cake
I actually think Gerrard will be the one to make a decent fist of management from the golden generation. How far he goes who knows.
I like Rangers so he will be a miss if he goes.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16698117/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-rangers-mcallister/