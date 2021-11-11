Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Gerrard to Villa
Looking like its on - going to be some demand on managers - now the pile to hit the top 6/4 is getting bigger.

Villa will now be expected to join the top 6 party. The Geordies will be demanding it in a few years' time.


We at Boro just want a slice of the premiership cake rava


I actually think Gerrard will be the one to make a decent fist of management from the golden generation. How far he goes who knows.

I like Rangers so he will be a miss if he goes.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16698117/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-rangers-mcallister/
I'm going to respectfully disagree

I admit to not watching Scottish football but I cant see Gerrard doing well

Villa presumably wanted to progress and finish higher in the league

I think they will actually finish worse and be in a relegation battle now
No fair enough with your thoughts.

I'm not sure how this year will pan out - I think they are better than a relegation battle - even smith should have had them higher than they are-  so I can see why he got sacked.

If Gerrard doesn't get them some silver ware - then he will get the sack himself - at a guess, he will need top6 in 2/3yrs or a cup or he might be gone. Big outfit Villa.
Theyre 2 points of the relegation places

Maybe another way to put it is Burnley/Leeds/Newcastle/Watford and Brentford fans will be delighted with Gerrard as Villa manager

 
