November 12, 2021, 01:35:59 AM
Author Topic: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?  (Read 338 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: November 10, 2021, 08:46:26 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59234443
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: November 10, 2021, 09:03:27 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: November 10, 2021, 09:20:56 PM »
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: November 10, 2021, 10:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on November 10, 2021, 09:20:56 PM
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...

No need
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:28:36 AM »
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens  mick
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 12:28:36 AM
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens  mick


monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 AM »
Ein good crack, but the stats are there for all.  :bc:
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM »
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:53:19 PM »
So much bollocks and misinformation flying around, in particular people thinking they don't need a mask because they've been vaccinated. Worth pointing out that the original Vaccine was used against Small Pox, which has basically been eradicated, took a while but they got there!
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:42:05 PM »
BBC are reporting a dog has covid now

And that dogs and cats are passing on the virus to humans

I wonder if my dog will get a vaccine in the future?

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:24:36 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 

people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family. 

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.
Snoozy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:24:36 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 

people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family. 

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.

 klins no thanks
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:34:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:24:36 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 

people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family. 

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.

Most of the public is vaccinated (certainly most of the adults are)

Im vaccinated and happy to wear masks

But what is the long term plan, Bob?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 07:34:50 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:24:36 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 

people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family. 

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.

Most of the public is vaccinated (certainly most of the adults are)

Im vaccinated and happy to wear masks

But what is the long term plan, Bob?



Unfortunately, I cant see anything other than virologists chasing it as it changes. Auld twats like me getting protected from real harm, we hope, by having the changing jabs and boosters.
calamity
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:06:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:58:58 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 07:34:50 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:24:36 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:02:21 AM
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 

people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family. 

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.


Most of the public is vaccinated (certainly most of the adults are)

Im vaccinated and happy to wear masks

But what is the long term plan, Bob?



Unfortunately, I cant see anything other than virologists chasing it as it changes. Auld twats like me getting protected from real harm, we hope, by having the changing jabs and boosters.

While young people suffer the side effects and heart complications, as the less reported science goes.

Its a fucking mess and easy to see why conspiracies thrive when you realise few, if any, of those involved cant lie straight in bed.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM »
Well, I am convinced that the pluses absolutely outweigh the minuses. I cant see any stats that would gainsay the view that the vax is all that has saved us being in permanent lockdown and other measures. How can anyone argue otherwise? Of course people have had reactions to the vax, but how many ffs, compared to the lives saved?

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59245018

 :alf: Even the  Austrians 
Snoozy
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:29:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM
Well, I am convinced that the pluses absolutely outweigh the minuses. I cant see any stats that would gainsay the view that the vax is all that has saved us being in permanent lockdown and other measures. How can anyone argue otherwise? Of course people have had reactions to the vax, but how many ffs, compared to the lives saved?



There are none so blind as those who will not see
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:12:20 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:29:32 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM
Well, I am convinced that the pluses absolutely outweigh the minuses. I cant see any stats that would gainsay the view that the vax is all that has saved us being in permanent lockdown and other measures. How can anyone argue otherwise? Of course people have had reactions to the vax, but how many ffs, compared to the lives saved?



There are none so blind as those who will not see

Tell me facts
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:12:40 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:29:32 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM
Well, I am convinced that the pluses absolutely outweigh the minuses. I cant see any stats that would gainsay the view that the vax is all that has saved us being in permanent lockdown and other measures. How can anyone argue otherwise? Of course people have had reactions to the vax, but how many ffs, compared to the lives saved?



There are none so blind as those who will not see



Yeah I think thats what he was saying
