Winston
Out of internet what is the plan?
Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?
I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem
people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family.
Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.
Most of the public is vaccinated (certainly most of the adults are)
Im vaccinated and happy to wear masks
But what is the long term plan, Bob?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Unfortunately, I cant see anything other than virologists chasing it as it changes. Auld twats like me getting protected from real harm, we hope, by having the changing jabs and boosters.
calamity
While young people suffer the side effects and heart complications, as the less reported science goes.
Its a fucking mess and easy to see why conspiracies thrive when you realise few, if any, of those involved cant lie straight in bed.
