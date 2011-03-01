calamity

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?



I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem





people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family.



Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.

Most of the public is vaccinated (certainly most of the adults are)



Im vaccinated and happy to wear masks



But what is the long term plan, Bob?





Unfortunately, I cant see anything other than virologists chasing it as it changes. Auld twats like me getting protected from real harm, we hope, by having the changing jabs and boosters.

While young people suffer the side effects and heart complications, as the less reported science goes.



