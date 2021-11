Squarewheelbike

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 PM » It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"

Snoozy

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:36 AM » Don't think we should be following Germany's examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens

Winston

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:02:21 AM »



Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?



I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem



Squarewheelbike

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:53:19 PM » So much bollocks and misinformation flying around, in particular people thinking they don't need a mask because they've been vaccinated. Worth pointing out that the original Vaccine was used against Small Pox, which has basically been eradicated, took a while but they got there!

Winston

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:42:05 PM »



And that dogs and cats are passing on the virus to humans



I wonder if my dog will get a vaccine in the future?



BBC are reporting a dog has covid nowAnd that dogs and cats are passing on the virus to humansI wonder if my dog will get a vaccine in the future? Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:24:36 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:02:21 AM



Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?



I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem





people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family.



people should just straighten their backs. 15 minute job to keep as protected as possible, thus protecting your friends and family.

Just do it, no great hardship, then we can all get on.