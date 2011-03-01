Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 121





Posts: 7 121

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 PM » It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"