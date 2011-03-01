Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59234443
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 PM »
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:20:56 PM
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...

No need
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:36 AM »
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens  mick
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:14 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:28:36 AM
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens  mick


monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:24:10 AM »
Ein good crack, but the stats are there for all.  :bc:
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:02:21 AM »
Out of internet what is the plan?

Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?

I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem

 
