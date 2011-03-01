Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 11, 2021, 10:05:58 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? (Read 136 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 105
Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:26 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59234443
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 121
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:27 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 10 130
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:56 PM »
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.
The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.
Go on - ridicule me...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 105
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 09:20:56 PM
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.
The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.
Go on - ridicule me...
No need
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 520
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:28:36 AM »
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 206
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:08:14 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 12:28:36 AM
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 105
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:24:10 AM »
Ein good crack, but the stats are there for all.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 334
Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:02:21 AM »
Out of internet what is the plan?
Vaccinate and boost as much of the population for the next few years and possibly indefinitely?
I think Vaccine fatigue and general weariness of constantly hearing about covid might be a problem
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...