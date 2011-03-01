Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 11, 2021, 12:33:46 AM
Eeeeee vaccines, eh?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59234443
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 PM »
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 PM »
Steve Göldby
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...

No need
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:36 AM »
Dont think we should be following Germanys examples when it comes to using chemicals against its citizens  mick
