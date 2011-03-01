Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 120





Posts: 7 120

Re: Eeeeee vaccines, eh? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:27 PM » It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"