November 10, 2021, 10:25:47 PM
Author Topic: Eeeeee vaccines, eh?  (Read 50 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 08:46:26 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59234443
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:27 PM »
It'll be interesting to see how this all pans out over the next ten years, especially in the US. Levels of ignorance or sheer bloody mindedness about infections and vaccines are staggering. "You need to wear a mask." "But I've been vaccinated!"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:56 PM »
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:20:56 PM
The "delta variant" is vaccine injury.

The "fourth wave" will be spread by the vaccinated.

Go on - ridicule me...

No need
