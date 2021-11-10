Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Headset is Kenna  (Read 382 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 366


« on: November 10, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Headset is Kenna
headset
Posts: 3 266


« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2021, 06:30:48 AM »
It's lucky I've got a sense of humour.


I don't mind the odd insult but fuck me - less of the kenna match up, please. rava


Keep it clean in future!
TechnoTronic
Posts: 366


« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 09:47:22 PM »
Shurup Kenna
headset
Posts: 3 266


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 AM »
monkey


You won't go away, will you.

If I'm Kenna and I've found myself a new fancy piece -

you will have young Tom to deal with rava
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 751


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:11:15 PM »


    thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Posts: 363


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:25:00 PM »
Whos kenna?

Paul Mc.?

 :pd:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM »
Chunks of fish.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

With a ginger based dipping sauce?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:45:47 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

With a ginger based dipping sauce?

Why aye marra!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 751


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:51:02 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:15 PM


     thedufferofboro@hotmail.com

                
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

River fish?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

River fish?

Bream or something? I'm not a fishologist you cuntsock.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 751


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:51:02 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:15 PM


     thedufferofboro@hotmail.com

                 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 038


Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:03:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

River fish?

Bream or something? I'm not a fishologist you cuntsock.

I didn't eat. I threw them at Stephen.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 657


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 PM »
Finkle is Einhorn!  mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Posts: 366


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:16:19 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:51:02 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:15 PM


     thedufferofboro@hotmail.com

                 mick




mick mick mick

Nice 1 marra you have an email address that was only setup to make this account.

Stick to taking pictures of Stocktonites without their knowledge you fucking creepy cunt. 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 751


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 PM »
OH YOU'RE STARTING TO LET YOUR GUARD DOWN !!!  :bear:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 3 266


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:10:33 AM »

It will be one of Ken's lot - sent over to try and derail our little COB click.. monkey


Come techno , wont Raw let you post cock pictures over there u dirty bastard rava
TechnoTronic
Posts: 366


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:15:48 PM »
Shuruppppppp Kenna the mask has slipped
