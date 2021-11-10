Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2021, 07:49:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Headset is Kenna  (Read 200 times)
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 348


View Profile
« on: November 10, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Headset is Kenna
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 236


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:30:48 AM »
It's lucky I've got a sense of humour.


I don't mind the odd insult but fuck me - less of the kenna match up, please. rava


Keep it clean in future!
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 348


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:47:22 PM »
Shurup Kenna
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 236


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:50:48 AM »
monkey


You won't go away, will you.

If I'm Kenna and I've found myself a new fancy piece -

you will have young Tom to deal with rava
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 721


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:11:15 PM »


    thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 349


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:25:00 PM »
Whos kenna?

Paul Mc.?

 :pd:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 032


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:44:41 PM »
Chunks of fish.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 032


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

With a ginger based dipping sauce?
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 032


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:45:47 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:45:17 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.

With a ginger based dipping sauce?

Why aye marra!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 