November 12, 2021, 07:49:45 PM
Headset is Kenna
Topic: Headset is Kenna (Read 200 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 348
Headset is Kenna
«
on:
November 10, 2021, 08:44:39 PM »
Headset is Kenna
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 236
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:48 AM »
It's lucky I've got a sense of humour.
I don't mind the odd insult but fuck me - less of the kenna match up, please.
Keep it clean in future!
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 348
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:22 PM »
Shurup Kenna
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 236
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:50:48 AM »
You won't go away, will you.
If I'm Kenna and I've found myself a new fancy piece -
you will have young Tom to deal with
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 721
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:11:15 PM »
thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Online
Posts: 349
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:25:00 PM »
Whos kenna?
Paul Mc.?
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 032
Bugger.
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:44:41 PM »
Chunks of fish.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 032
Bugger.
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.
With a ginger based dipping sauce?
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 032
Bugger.
Re: Headset is Kenna
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:45:47 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 07:45:17 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 07:44:41 PM
Chunks of fish.
With a ginger based dipping sauce?
Why aye marra!
Logged
