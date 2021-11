It's not just the Jerries that get kinky ...Us brits like a bit of kinky backdoor 'object' playmuch to the cost & dismay of the NHS...Mainly us blokes ..

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 714





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 714JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Horny Brits « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:38:39 PM »



HE WILL HAVE HAD TO HAVE BEEN PROFESSIONAL AT THE TIME BUT HE WAS PLAYING TO THE GALLERY ON THIS MORNING GETTING CARRIED AWAY IN GOSSIP MODE !!!







DOCTOR CHRIS

EE I REMEMBER WHEN DOCTOR CHRIS WAS SPINNING A YARN ABOUT A BLOKE BEING RUSHED IN WITH A VIBRATOR WITH LONG LIFE BATTERIES STUCK UP HIS KHYBER.HE WILL HAVE HAD TO HAVE BEEN PROFESSIONAL AT THE TIME BUT HE WAS PLAYING TO THE GALLERY ON THIS MORNING GETTING CARRIED AWAY IN GOSSIP MODE !!! « Last Edit: Today at 04:41:14 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats