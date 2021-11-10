Welcome,
November 12, 2021, 12:52:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T20 WC Semifinal
Author
Topic: T20 WC Semifinal (Read 325 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
T20 WC Semifinal
«
on:
November 10, 2021, 11:40:58 AM »
Might be close this one.
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #1 on:
November 10, 2021, 12:44:50 PM »
Agreed it could go either way this one - I will be tuned into Sky sports for it. Us to nick it.
Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrow
England - Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #2 on:
November 10, 2021, 02:35:47 PM »
England lost the toss and are batting - not always our strength going in first.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 363
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #3 on:
November 10, 2021, 02:52:22 PM »
Advantage NZ, conditions worsen for the bowlers with the dew
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #4 on:
November 10, 2021, 03:42:11 PM »
Starman out - a chance for another headline maker
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #5 on:
November 10, 2021, 04:43:11 PM »
166 about par according to the pundits beforehand.
Game on - I wouldn't like to call it. Other than come on England
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #6 on:
November 10, 2021, 05:26:20 PM »
Were on top here but need to keep chipping away.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #7 on:
November 10, 2021, 05:58:00 PM »
Steve Bruce enjoyed that stumping.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 029
Bugger.
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #8 on:
November 10, 2021, 06:38:16 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 114
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #9 on:
November 10, 2021, 08:48:09 PM »
Oh well
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:35 AM »
I thought we had at one point - A bad bit bowling at the end from us but when Butler goes crazy with the bat it's always a good bit of batting - so fair play to Mitchell & Neesham especially for the six-hitting that clinched it for Black Caps.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:36 AM »
Bruce blamed for the English cricket defeat..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16694982/bruce-england-cricket-howe-newcastle/
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:10 PM »
Just had 50 on the Aussies at 3/1
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:41:36 PM »
Get in !
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 863
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:24 PM »
Not as bad as our bottle job, but Pakistan should really have had that one in the bag.
Reckon Ali might go missing after that drop.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:01 PM »
Good shout and punt ben lad
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 571
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:49:33 AM »
Was half pissed and noticed that theyd touched 3/1 on skybet!
Well worth a punt .
headset
Online
Posts: 3 229
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:38:36 PM »
I said myself the Aussies would more than likely undo Pakistan's good run. Staying undeafted in the group games often bites you up the arse in the knockout stages.
I would like New Zealand to win but don't forget the Aussies are always the spoilers when not the top dogs themselves.
