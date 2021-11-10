Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2021, 12:52:35 PM
T20 WC Semifinal
Ben G
November 10, 2021, 11:40:58 AM
Might be close this one.
headset
November 10, 2021, 12:44:50 PM
Agreed it could go either way this one  - I will be tuned into Sky sports for it. Us to nick it.



Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrow



England  -  Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer mcl
headset
November 10, 2021, 02:35:47 PM
England lost the toss and are batting - not always our strength going in first.
Robbso
November 10, 2021, 02:52:22 PM
Advantage NZ, conditions worsen for the bowlers with the dew
headset
November 10, 2021, 03:42:11 PM
Starman out - a chance for another headline maker
headset
November 10, 2021, 04:43:11 PM
166 about par according to the pundits beforehand.

Game on - I wouldn't like to call it. Other than come on England
Ben G
Mountain King
November 10, 2021, 05:26:20 PM
Were on top here but need to keep chipping away.
Ben G
Mountain King
November 10, 2021, 05:58:00 PM
Steve Bruce enjoyed that stumping.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


November 10, 2021, 06:38:16 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
November 10, 2021, 08:48:09 PM
Oh well
headset
Yesterday at 06:25:35 AM
I thought we had at one point - A bad bit bowling at the end from us but when Butler goes crazy with the bat it's always a good bit of batting - so fair play to Mitchell & Neesham especially for the six-hitting that clinched it for Black Caps.
headset
Yesterday at 07:18:36 AM
Bruce blamed for the English cricket defeat..monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16694982/bruce-england-cricket-howe-newcastle/
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 06:19:10 PM
Just had 50 on the Aussies at 3/1
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 06:41:36 PM
Get in !
SmogOnTour
Yesterday at 06:57:24 PM
Not as bad as our bottle job, but Pakistan should really have had that one in the bag.
Reckon Ali might go missing after that drop.
headset
Yesterday at 09:13:01 PM
Good shout and punt ben lad :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Today at 11:49:33 AM
Was half pissed and noticed that theyd touched 3/1 on skybet!


Well worth a punt .
headset
Today at 12:38:36 PM
I said myself the Aussies would more than likely undo Pakistan's good run. Staying undeafted in the group games often bites you up the arse in the knockout stages.

I would like New Zealand to win but don't forget the Aussies are always the spoilers when not the top dogs themselves.
