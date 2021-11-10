headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #1 on: November 10, 2021, 12:44:50 PM »







Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrow







England - Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer Agreed it could go either way this one - I will be tuned into Sky sports for it. Us to nick it.Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrowEngland - Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #2 on: November 10, 2021, 02:35:47 PM » England lost the toss and are batting - not always our strength going in first. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 363





Posts: 15 363 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #3 on: November 10, 2021, 02:52:22 PM » Advantage NZ, conditions worsen for the bowlers with the dew Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #4 on: November 10, 2021, 03:42:11 PM » Starman out - a chance for another headline maker Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #5 on: November 10, 2021, 04:43:11 PM » 166 about par according to the pundits beforehand.



Game on - I wouldn't like to call it. Other than come on England Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:25:35 AM » I thought we had at one point - A bad bit bowling at the end from us but when Butler goes crazy with the bat it's always a good bit of batting - so fair play to Mitchell & Neesham especially for the six-hitting that clinched it for Black Caps. Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 863





Posts: 1 863 Re: T20 WC Semifinal « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 PM » Not as bad as our bottle job, but Pakistan should really have had that one in the bag.

Reckon Ali might go missing after that drop. Logged