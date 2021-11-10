Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: T20 WC Semifinal  (Read 171 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:40:58 AM »
Might be close this one.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:44:50 PM »
Agreed it could go either way this one  - I will be tuned into Sky sports for it. Us to nick it.



Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrow



England  -  Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer mcl
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:47 PM »
England lost the toss and are batting - not always our strength going in first.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:52:22 PM »
Advantage NZ, conditions worsen for the bowlers with the dew
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:42:11 PM »
Starman out - a chance for another headline maker
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:43:11 PM »
166 about par according to the pundits beforehand.

Game on - I wouldn't like to call it. Other than come on England
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:26:20 PM »
Were on top here but need to keep chipping away.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:58:00 PM »
Steve Bruce enjoyed that stumping.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:16 PM »
