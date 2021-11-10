Welcome,
November 10, 2021, 05:40:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T20 WC Semifinal
Author
Topic: T20 WC Semifinal
Ben G
T20 WC Semifinal
«
on:
Today
at 11:40:58 AM »
Might be close this one.
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:44:50 PM »
Agreed it could go either way this one - I will be tuned into Sky sports for it. Us to nick it.
Something tells me the Aussies will undo all Pakistan's good work and turn them over tomorrow
England - Australia Final - don't say I haven't told yer
headset
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:35:47 PM »
England lost the toss and are batting - not always our strength going in first.
Robbso
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:52:22 PM »
Advantage NZ, conditions worsen for the bowlers with the dew
headset
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:42:11 PM »
Starman out - a chance for another headline maker
headset
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:43:11 PM »
166 about par according to the pundits beforehand.
Game on - I wouldn't like to call it. Other than come on England
Ben G
Re: T20 WC Semifinal
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:26:20 PM »
Were on top here but need to keep chipping away.
