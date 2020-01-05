headset

Online



Posts: 3 184





Posts: 3 184 Toby Carvery « on: Today at 09:55:51 AM »





I will have to give one a try next time I have the munchies ...





https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life/toby-carvery-launches-festive-footlong-25416189 Introduces a festive foot-long pig....I will have to give one a try next time I have the munchies ... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 711





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 711JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Toby Carvery « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:41:16 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats