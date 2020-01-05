Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Toby Carvery  (Read 126 times)
Introduces a festive foot-long pig.... monkey


I will have to give one a try next time I have the munchies ...:mido:


https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life/toby-carvery-launches-festive-footlong-25416189
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkey



I know who that is - that beard doesn't fool me mcl
