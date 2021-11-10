Welcome,
November 10, 2021, 08:26:28 AM
Fury Rinses Joshua Tweet
Topic: Fury Rinses Joshua Tweet (Read 17 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 175
Fury Rinses Joshua Tweet
«
on:
Today
at 07:21:13 AM »
Fury comes back after Joshua tweet - I bet he never expected him to claim all the titles back when you look at the pictures in the article. I never thought he would do.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16681536/tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-tweet/
Logged
