headset

Offline



Posts: 3 175





Posts: 3 175 Fury Rinses Joshua Tweet « on: Today at 07:21:13 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16681536/tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-tweet/ Fury comes back after Joshua tweet - I bet he never expected him to claim all the titles back when you look at the pictures in the article. I never thought he would do. Logged