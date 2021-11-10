headset

Offline



Posts: 3 175





Posts: 3 175 Top armed forces photos « on: Today at 06:54:52 AM »





Always protecting us from danger...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16680026/incredible-photos-offer-glimpse-into-royal-air-force/ Some good shots of the armed forces hard at workAlways protecting us from danger... Logged