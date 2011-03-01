Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 10, 2021, 10:25:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The best time for sex
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The best time for sex (Read 201 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 189
The best time for sex
«
on:
Today
at 06:34:25 AM »
is 3 pm - no wonder I don't get it and our windows are spotless.
The window cleaner must be getting my bit.
How can you get your end away at that time when everyone including women is at work at 3
Unless you lot are weekenders only
I can still rise to the occasion day and night - the is plenty of life still in headset
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/16686237/time-to-ask-for-a-pay-rise-life-hacks/
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 260
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:12:03 AM »
Working from home
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 189
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:36:58 AM »
Lucky fucker - I knew I should have listened to the old fella and stuck in at school. I'd be getting my end away now at 3 in the afternoon.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 564
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:40:06 AM »
I always find the best time is once youve gained an erection.
It can be a bit tricky otherwise and involves making splints with ice lolly sticks.
Logged
Tory Cunt
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 347
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:46:08 PM »
When Lisa's boyfriend is at work
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 048
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:49:41 PM »
So best time to get busy is just after you've lost your mojo
never heard of afternoon glory for good reason, anyway tipping point is on!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 104
Re: The best time for sex
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:13:48 PM »
3pm would require some adjustment to the staff contracts
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...