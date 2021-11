Itchy_ring

Over 7 Hours Stuck on a Train « on: Today at 06:30:11 AM »



Was supposed to leave Darlo at 7 last night but trains were messed up so eventually got one just before 8 rocked up in London just after 3 Just off to work now on an hours sleep, can't even duck out early today. Guess it could be worse they'll have been some poor Scottish fuckers on their for 13 hours