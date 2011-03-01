One in five women suffer unwanted physical attention at Football.
Headlining on sky sports Ap.
The FSA carried out a survey and came up with this bollocks.
Fucking hell every one seems to be looking for victims.
How does it make you feel if you witness something sexist at the match?
Angry
49%
Embarrassed for the person who said it
38%
Upsetting
24%
Im generally not bothered
15%
I usually laugh it off
12%
It makes me want to not come again
5%
Its part of the matchday experience
Ive been going to footy home and away for years and very rarely seen women get abuse. The last ones were at Millwall and Hull who were in with the home crowd giving out loads of abuse themselves, Boro fans started singing get your tits out for the lads and both duly obliged
There seems to be more women attending games than ever, they cant be that bothered.