Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 361





Posts: 15 361 WTF is going on « on: Today at 01:29:29 PM »



Headlining on sky sports Ap.

The FSA carried out a survey and came up with this bollocks.

Fucking hell every one seems to be looking for victims.



How does it make you feel if you witness something sexist at the match?

Angry

49%

Embarrassed for the person who said it

38%

Upsetting

24%

Im generally not bothered

15%

I usually laugh it off

12%

It makes me want to not come again

5%

Its part of the matchday experience



Ive been going to footy home and away for years and very rarely seen women get abuse. The last ones were at Millwall and Hull who were in with the home crowd giving out loads of abuse themselves, Boro fans started singing get your tits out for the lads and both duly obliged

