Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 09, 2021, 03:55:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WTF is going on  (Read 93 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 359


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:29:29 PM »
One in five women suffer unwanted physical attention at Football.

Headlining on sky sports Ap.
The FSA carried out a survey and came up with this bollocks.
Fucking hell every one seems to be looking for victims.

How does it make you feel if you witness something sexist at the match?
Angry
49%
Embarrassed for the person who said it
38%
Upsetting
24%
Im generally not bothered
15%
I usually laugh it off
12%
It makes me want to not come again
5%
Its part of the matchday experience

Ive been going to footy home and away for years and very rarely seen women get abuse. The last ones were at Millwall and Hull who were in with the home crowd giving out loads of abuse themselves, Boro fans started singing get your tits out for the lads and both duly obliged  :basil:
There seems to be more women attending games than ever, they cant be that bothered.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 096



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:50:32 PM »
I am utterly SICK of constant sexual harassment from every woman I meet. Leave me alone, I am a person, not an object of your lust, even though I understand your urges 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 359


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:51 PM »
I think you misunderstand their attention bob
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 255


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:30:43 PM »
The FSA is very left leaning so i would take that with a pinch of salt.

That said i was out for a meal with three female work colleagues this time last week and the Sarah Everard murder came up. They started discussing their experiences and it turned out that all three had been flashed at at some point in their lives, which i found shocking.

(And no it wasn't me who flashed them before some clever cunt suggests it!!)
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 471


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:39:28 PM »
Victim status can be a very lucrative and empowering commodity. Just ask Azeem Rafiq.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 