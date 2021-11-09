Bernie

Posts: 7 260 Farage Cancelled « on: November 09, 2021, 10:13:36 AM »



So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.



Was for charity as well. Woke cunts.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10178957/Woke-rugby-club-members-supporters-force-bosses-apologise-Nigel-Farage-charity-evening.html By a rugby club of all people.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 063 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #1 on: November 09, 2021, 11:07:08 AM » While I disagree with a fair bit of what he has to say, he's nowhere near a right wing head case and this is a piss poor decision, he's a mainstream politician and shouldn't have people apologising for him doing a turn at a charity do.



BTW Rugby Union is from my experience way more inclusive than football

Itchy_ring

As mainstream as Corbyn and his crew!

Ollyboro



Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.

Bernie

Posts: 7 260 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #8 on: November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.



He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.



He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.

Deserves every penny he gets.

Ollyboro



Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people.

Winston

He's not somebody i would vote for



But Ollie, why has labour said it will absolutely not bring back freedom of movement



Looks like Labour want the remainers to move on







He's not somebody i would vote for

But Ollie, why has labour said it will absolutely not bring back freedom of movement

Looks like Labour want the remainers to move on

Ollyboro



It would be electoral suicide for Labour to bring back freedom of movement. Any economic issues will be blamed on COVID for the foreseeable.



What's interesting about Brexit is that before Farage hijacked the debate, not many people really gave two fucks about Europe. Seriously. In 2013ish, Lord Ashcroft polled Ukip supporters to find out what their concerns were. The Tories were petrified they'd lose votes to Ukip. You'd expect Ukip supporters of all people to have been massively concerned about Europe, but not so. Ashcroft's polling showed Europe was below all the usual things like health and education in Ukiper's concerns. His findings suggested the average Ukip supporter was pissed off with the state of Britain and wanted to return to a time when Britain was a better place, even though nobody polled was specific about when that time actually was.



It would be electoral suicide for Labour to bring back freedom of movement. Any economic issues will be blamed on COVID for the foreseeable.

What's interesting about Brexit is that before Farage hijacked the debate, not many people really gave two fucks about Europe. Seriously. In 2013ish, Lord Ashcroft polled Ukip supporters to find out what their concerns were. The Tories were petrified they'd lose votes to Ukip. You'd expect Ukip supporters of all people to have been massively concerned about Europe, but not so. Ashcroft's polling showed Europe was below all the usual things like health and education in Ukiper's concerns. His findings suggested the average Ukip supporter was pissed off with the state of Britain and wanted to return to a time when Britain was a better place, even though nobody polled was specific about when that time actually was.

Ultimately the Brexiteers managed to tap into the anti-establishment feeling, brought about by austerity and the expenses scandal, and crucially suggested a better tomorrow. If you were living in a shithole in Hartlepool, on reduced disability benefits and David Cameron popped up suggesting more of the same.....why the fuck would you agree with the cunt who'd help put you in that position in the first place?

Winston

Posts: 360 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #14 on: November 10, 2021, 09:22:05 PM » Olly, this has been said a million time before and theres even a thread (OTR) every single week saying the same thing. Theres no politics in these conversations it just reads as the same angry people going over the same old ground that they hate Brexit the Tories and Farage



I actually do want politics to mean something



Its like theres a new breed of person who wants to get annoyed and then tell everyone how annoyed they are



But for most people I think they want to discuss actual policies and not just say how shit they think everything is.



Logged