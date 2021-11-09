Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 13, 2021, 04:13:12 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Farage Cancelled
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Farage Cancelled (Read 536 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 260
Farage Cancelled
«
on:
November 09, 2021, 10:13:36 AM »
By a rugby club of all people.
So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.
Was for charity as well. Woke cunts.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10178957/Woke-rugby-club-members-supporters-force-bosses-apologise-Nigel-Farage-charity-evening.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 063
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #1 on:
November 09, 2021, 11:07:08 AM »
While I disagree with a fair bit of what he has to say, he's nowhere near a right wing head case and this is a piss poor decision, he's a mainstream politician and shouldn't have people apologising for him doing a turn at a charity do.
BTW Rugby Union is from my experience way more inclusive than football
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 117
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #2 on:
November 09, 2021, 12:40:32 PM »
Fuck him
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 131
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #3 on:
November 09, 2021, 10:04:21 PM »
"Mainstream Politician"?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 063
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #4 on:
November 10, 2021, 12:09:28 AM »
As mainstream as Corbyn and his crew!
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 387
Infant Herpes
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #5 on:
November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM »
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
Logged
I know where you live
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 261
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #6 on:
November 10, 2021, 06:04:52 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on November 09, 2021, 10:13:36 AM
By a rugby club of all people.
So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.
Was for charity as well. Woke cunts.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10178957/Woke-rugby-club-members-supporters-force-bosses-apologise-Nigel-Farage-charity-evening.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 063
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #7 on:
November 10, 2021, 06:32:36 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He is definitely that
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 260
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #8 on:
November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 117
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #9 on:
November 10, 2021, 11:42:02 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Truly laughed out
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 387
Infant Herpes
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #10 on:
November 10, 2021, 07:27:20 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people.
Logged
I know where you live
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #11 on:
November 10, 2021, 07:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 07:27:20 PM
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people.
He's not somebody i would vote for
But Ollie, why has labour said it will absolutely not bring back freedom of movement
Looks like Labour want the remainers to move on
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 131
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #12 on:
November 10, 2021, 08:21:14 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a pissed rentagob than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his country for his career.
Deserves every kick up the arse he gets.
Fixed that for you!
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 387
Infant Herpes
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #13 on:
November 10, 2021, 08:35:50 PM »
Quote from: Winston on November 10, 2021, 07:59:20 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 07:27:20 PM
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people.
He's not somebody i would vote for
But Ollie, why has labour said it will absolutely not bring back freedom of movement
Looks like Labour want the remainers to move on
It would be electoral suicide for Labour to bring back freedom of movement. Any economic issues will be blamed on COVID for the foreseeable.
What's interesting about Brexit is that before Farage hijacked the debate, not many people really gave two fucks about Europe. Seriously. In 2013ish, Lord Ashcroft polled Ukip supporters to find out what their concerns were. The Tories were petrified they'd lose votes to Ukip. You'd expect Ukip supporters of all people to have been massively concerned about Europe, but not so. Ashcroft's polling showed Europe was below all the usual things like health and education in Ukiper's concerns. His findings suggested the average Ukip supporter was pissed off with the state of Britain and wanted to return to a time when Britain was a better place, even though nobody polled was specific about when that time actually was.
Ultimately the Brexiteers managed to tap into the anti-establishment feeling, brought about by austerity and the expenses scandal, and crucially suggested a better tomorrow. If you were living in a shithole in Hartlepool, on reduced disability benefits and David Cameron popped up suggesting more of the same.....why the fuck would you agree with the cunt who'd help put you in that position in the first place?
Logged
I know where you live
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #14 on:
November 10, 2021, 09:22:05 PM »
Olly, this has been said a million time before and theres even a thread (OTR) every single week saying the same thing. Theres no politics in these conversations it just reads as the same angry people going over the same old ground that they hate Brexit the Tories and Farage
I actually do want politics to mean something
Its like theres a new breed of person who wants to get annoyed and then tell everyone how annoyed they are
But for most people I think they want to discuss actual policies and not just say how shit they think everything is.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 10 130
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #15 on:
November 10, 2021, 09:25:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 10, 2021, 11:42:02 AM
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Truly laughed out
You love democaracy, a lot... unless the vote doesn't go your way...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 117
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on November 10, 2021, 09:25:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 10, 2021, 11:42:02 AM
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Truly laughed out
You love democaracy, a lot... unless the vote doesn't go your way...
The vote went the right way in the 70s and your lot never shut up about Europe for the next fucking 40 years, so don't lecture Remainers
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:41 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:18:32 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on November 10, 2021, 09:25:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 10, 2021, 11:42:02 AM
Quote from: Bernie on November 10, 2021, 10:11:13 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on November 10, 2021, 12:54:47 AM
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Truly laughed out
You love democaracy, a lot... unless the vote doesn't go your way...
The vote went the right way in the 70s and your lot never shut up about Europe for the next fucking 40 years, so don't lecture Remainers
Maybe if youre giving yourself 40 years to be angry and full of hate you might find time to occasionally mention what it is you do like about the EU?
Same for OTR, theyve spent 5 years already saying why they dont respect the vote, one day they will actually evolve some ideas beyond thinking theyve highlighted a problem
Anyway I think you have 35 years now to moan, Bob
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: Farage Cancelled
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:19:46 PM »
Sometimes I read across the road and think about registering just to point out things like a youvov poll where both parties are around 35% does not mean they are both level in a first past the post system
What they fail to grasp is things like statistics need to be put into consideration alongside the actual system we have so for example if a general election was called tomorrow 35% doesnt mean theyre neck and neck
One of Labours problems which they fail to grasp is that Labour accumulate votes where they dont need them and dont get votes where they do
I dont think there would be one political scientist who would say the parties are neck and neck because Labour have to win Scotland and most of the lost red seat areas AND the blue wall
Its not going to happen regardless of what Boris does
Rant over
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...