Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 260





Posts: 7 260 Farage Cancelled « on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 AM »



So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.



Was for charity as well. Woke cunts.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10178957/Woke-rugby-club-members-supporters-force-bosses-apologise-Nigel-Farage-charity-evening.html By a rugby club of all people.So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.Was for charity as well. Woke cunts. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 045





Posts: 3 045 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 AM » While I disagree with a fair bit of what he has to say, he's nowhere near a right wing head case and this is a piss poor decision, he's a mainstream politician and shouldn't have people apologising for him doing a turn at a charity do.



BTW Rugby Union is from my experience way more inclusive than football Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 045





Posts: 3 045 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:28 AM » As mainstream as Corbyn and his crew! Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 383



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 383Infant Herpes Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:54:47 AM » Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt. Logged I know where you live

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 260





Posts: 7 260 Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:13 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:54:47 AM Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.



He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.



Deserves every penny he gets. He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.Deserves every penny he gets. Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 383



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 383Infant Herpes Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:27:20 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:11:13 AM Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:54:47 AM Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.



He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.



Deserves every penny he gets.

He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.Deserves every penny he gets.

Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people. Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people. Logged I know where you live