Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
He could have earned far far more as a metals trader than he ever did in the EU parliament. Sacrificed his career for his country.
Deserves every penny he gets.
Farage wasn't an overly successful trader. In fact one of his companies went bust. He probably earned a similar amount trading as he did as a MEP. It's also unlikely that had he remained a trader, Aaron Banks would have paid his rent, council tax etc to the tune of half a million quid. It's also unlikely that Farage's media company could have paid Farage 30k a month had he remained a trader. I doubt Fox News would have employed him because he was a trader. In fact, it's fair to say that Farage sacrificed the square root of Jack fucking Shit due to his Brexit fanaticism. He commodified Brexit and made a ton of cash. A real man of the people.