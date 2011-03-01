Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 042





Posts: 3 042

Re: Farage Cancelled « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 AM » While I disagree with a fair bit of what he has to say, he's nowhere near a right wing head case and this is a piss poor decision, he's a mainstream politician and shouldn't have people apologising for him doing a turn at a charity do.



BTW Rugby Union is from my experience way more inclusive than football