November 10, 2021, 01:51:33 AM
Author Topic: Farage Cancelled  (Read 224 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 AM »
By a rugby club of all people.

So a bloke who facilitated the biggest democratic vote in UK history, isn't allowed to talk about it.

Was for charity as well. Woke cunts.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10178957/Woke-rugby-club-members-supporters-force-bosses-apologise-Nigel-Farage-charity-evening.html
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 AM »
While I disagree with a fair bit of what he has to say, he's nowhere near a right wing head case and this is a piss poor decision, he's a mainstream politician and shouldn't have people apologising for him doing a turn at a charity do.

BTW Rugby Union is from my experience way more inclusive than football
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:40:32 PM »
Fuck him  :homer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM »
"Mainstream Politician"?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:28 AM »
As mainstream as Corbyn and his crew!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:54:47 AM »
Farage is the one man who can unite the country . Because, no matter what your politics, or how you voted in the EU referendum, surely we can all agree that Farage is a grasping, horrible cunt.
