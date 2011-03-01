Welcome,
November 08, 2021, 08:00:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tesla
Author
Topic: Tesla
Bernie
Posts: 7 253
Tesla
Seems if you run out of battery it can't be shifted, other than by a Tesla mechanic. Bit like an auto petrol i suppose.
Some silly cunt ran out a few yards short of a charging station - wonder if it was smalltown? His neck of the woods. If it was he'll blame it on brexit
https://www.mylondon.news/news/west-london-news/shoppers-stuck-westfield-london-car-22063600?fbclid=IwAR14CEd0YPmVKgfHjD24PVjT7LLzrjae8IdDOgXENUksgs68rZNDadb885w
headset
Posts: 3 163
Re: Tesla
It won't have been him - it was F1 weekend he will have been helping out in the pit lane
Winston
Posts: 327
Re: Tesla
Ive seen this, apparently the battery is hard to access and its also a problem if you leave the car stationary for a long time as the battery drains
Bernie
Posts: 7 253
Re: Tesla
It won't have been him - it was F1 weekend he will have been helping out in the pit lane
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 748
Re: Tesla
It won't have been him - it was F1 weekend he will have been helping out in the pit lane
Oo-err missus!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 094
Re: Tesla
Can people just carry some in their pockets, just to get them the last few yards. Take it out of their lady's 'gift'
