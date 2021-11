headset

Offline



Posts: 3 163





Posts: 3 163 Man Utd how pathetic « on: Today at 06:40:34 AM »



I dare say it will be a thing of the future for football/sport if they are leading the way with it.



That's ham shanks as owners for you







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16662219/neville-slams-man-utd-robots-phil-lynch-tweets/ I agree with Gary Neville how pathetic of Man Yoo -I dare say it will be a thing of the future for football/sport if they are leading the way with it.That's ham shanks as owners for you Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 252





Posts: 7 252 Re: Man Utd how pathetic « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:14 AM » Company i work for sends us an e-mail of "Suggested" FB, twitter and linked in posts that they want us to use every time they win a new contract.



I just delete them. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 323





Posts: 323 Re: Man Utd how pathetic « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:30:00 AM » I like Neville but his deflection is becoming embarrassing



After the derby he was asked if Ole is the right man and he started saying the board and chief executive have no record of success and that success should come from the top. He then admitted ok Jose and Louis Van Gaal has won things but for Neville this is part of the problem



I didnít read the article so apologies if Iím not on topic Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 163





Posts: 3 163 Re: Man Utd how pathetic « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:27:25 PM » It's all too false for me - if you are unsure of what or what not to say on your own social media account - then get the fuck off it.



Saying nothing is better than robotics - so I'm with Neville. I agree he bottles it with Ole and he does like to get political which I'm not keen on. Logged