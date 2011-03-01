Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Boris Jonson & Kier Starmer
on: Today at 06:14:13 AM
A fair assessment is given after the Paterson fiasco - the real loser is still Kier Starmer.


The cartoon gave me an early morning chuckle monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16666252/owen-paterson-fiasco-boris-johnson-starmer/
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:28:49 AM
 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:  Just read that piece. Definitely written without bias  :alf:
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:10:37 AM
monkey

you're welcome

jc
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:17 AM
There has been more opposition from Big John Major than there has Kier Starmer.
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:43 AM
Starmer is simply not a politician and the sooner Labour ditch him the better.

Hes done nothing other than attack the left in his own party.

He lied to get the Labour leader role with his 10 pledges

Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:02 PM
If the truth be known both Boris and Starmer are not strong leaders.

It's Boris' advisors that run the show not him
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:49 PM
Starmer's an absolute arsehole, but he's bang on here.
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:25:26 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:31:49 PM
Starmer's an absolute arsehole, but he's bang on here.

No hes not. Starmer is being typical useless and a weasel in his words

The issue is paid MPs are taking lobbying jobs or second jobs

What Starmer is proposing is that MINISTERS be banned from having these second positions

The right thing to do would be to say nobody should have ANY conflict of interest and no MP should be able to have second jobs

It is firstly the right sensible thing to suggest
It is a popular decision with the public
And it forces the Government to defend second jobs in parliament

Like I said hes absolutely useless at politics!
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:57:49 PM
I was referring to the Paterson case and Starmer's attack on it. Johnston's blather that 'we will get the rules right' has got fuck all to do with anything; as usual he 'makes smoke' like a WWII destroyer as U-boats approach. Paterson broke the rules. Was found guilty under Parliamentary rules then Johnston just takes the fucking piss by changing the rules retrospectively, allowing, as a final piss-take, Paterson to vote on that change
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:59:39 PM
By the way, he dare not even ATTEND the bloody debate today, the absolute shit.  :wanker: :wanker:
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:48:49 PM
Boris is a lying, shithouse  :wanker: Starmer is a completely useless  :wanker: Were all fucked  :meltdown:
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:31:08 PM
So what if Johnson didnt attend. The very fact politicians can change laws on their own behaviour is the problem

The fact the Tories have created a self inflicted situation is for them to resolve

The fact Starmer cant use a self inflicted decision into a bonus for Labour shows how utterly useless he is as a leader
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:43:44 PM
Perfect cartoon of the UK Parliament,vote for clowns get a circus!
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:54:53 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 05:31:08 PM
So what if Johnson didnt attend.


Emergency debate on a topic created by himself and he's in the fucking cupboard? You accept that's OK? Fair enough.
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:47:13 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 06:54:53 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 05:31:08 PM
So what if Johnson didnt attend.


Emergency debate on a topic created by himself and he's in the fucking cupboard? You accept that's OK? Fair enough.

 :meltdown:

I agree its wrong. Now what?
