Starmer's an absolute arsehole, but he's bang on here.
No hes not. Starmer is being typical useless and a weasel in his words
The issue is paid MPs are taking lobbying jobs or second jobs
What Starmer is proposing is that MINISTERS be banned from having these second positions
The right thing to do would be to say nobody should have ANY conflict of interest and no MP should be able to have second jobs
It is firstly the right sensible thing to suggest
It is a popular decision with the public
And it forces the Government to defend second jobs in parliament
Like I said hes absolutely useless at politics!