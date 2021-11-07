Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 379



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 379Infant Herpes

Re: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 PM » Saw it. Can't remember a single word he said. I presume something about getting behind our new manager and giving him time? Unless they were asking about something else. I wonder if he got the call to go to the stadium for the interview, or just hangs around it on the off chance that somecunt will ask his opinion. The interview was at the stadium, wasn't it? I can't remember a fucking thing about it. Apart from his warm hat.