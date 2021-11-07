Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!  (Read 45 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 PM »
GIVING HIS OPINIONS ON THE NEW MANAGER !!!   oleary
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 PM »
  
                              MOONY - ON THE NEWS
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 PM »
Saw it. Can't remember a single word he said. I presume something about getting behind our new manager and giving him time? Unless they were asking about something else. I wonder if he got the call to go to the stadium for the interview, or just hangs around it on the off chance that somecunt will ask his opinion. The interview was at the stadium, wasn't it? I can't remember a fucking thing about it. Apart from his warm hat.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 PM »
I cant remember a single word of that post. Except your hat.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 PM »
What hat?
