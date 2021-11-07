Welcome,
November 08, 2021, 12:48:21 AM
MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
Author
Topic: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!! (Read 45 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 705
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:33 PM »
GIVING HIS OPINIONS ON THE NEW MANAGER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 705
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:46 PM »
MOONY - ON THE NEWS
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 379
Infant Herpes
Re: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:04 PM »
Saw it. Can't remember a single word he said. I presume something about getting behind our new manager and giving him time? Unless they were asking about something else. I wonder if he got the call to go to the stadium for the interview, or just hangs around it on the off chance that somecunt will ask his opinion. The interview was at the stadium, wasn't it? I can't remember a fucking thing about it. Apart from his warm hat.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 646
Re: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:25 PM »
I cant remember a single word of that post. Except your hat.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 379
Infant Herpes
Re: MOONY ON BBC LOCAL NEWS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:32 PM »
What hat?
Logged
I know where you live
