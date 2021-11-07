Welcome,
November 07, 2021, 10:46:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Suicide Watch
Author
Topic: Suicide Watch (Read 61 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 069
Fred West ruined my wife
Suicide Watch
«
on:
Today
at 09:17:32 PM »
For all the Teesside plastic scousers. Here to help. Dummies, pampers and wet wipes in plentiful supply.
Perhaps a song to lighten the darkness Im forever blowing bubbles, and I like to crush a grape.
There, there. Always next season.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 037
Re: Suicide Watch
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:19:33 PM »
Just shame it was the filthy hammers who beat them
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 357
Re: Suicide Watch
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:29:59 PM »
Man U as well. Theyll find a new club shortly. City struggle to fill their ground, space for them there
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 037
Re: Suicide Watch
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:54:18 PM »
Was driving home from London on Saturday night so had 606 on for first time in years, loads of United fans were calling in next to none actual Mancs
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 10 128
Re: Suicide Watch
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:36:17 PM »
We'll be getting glory hunter supporters in a couple of years or so...
While Amanda's trust fund gently weeps...
Logged
