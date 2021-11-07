Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Suicide Watch  (Read 60 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« on: Today at 09:17:32 PM »
For all the Teesside plastic scousers. Here to help. Dummies, pampers and wet wipes in plentiful supply.

Perhaps a song to lighten the darknessIm forever blowing bubbles, and I like to crush a grape.

There, there. Always next season.
Itchy_ring
View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:33 PM »
Just shame it was the filthy hammers who beat them
Robbso
View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:29:59 PM »
Man U as well. Theyll find a new club shortly. City struggle to fill their ground, space for them there :wanker:
Itchy_ring
View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:54:18 PM »
Was driving home from London on Saturday night so had 606 on for first time in years, loads of United fans were calling in next to none actual Mancs 
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:36:17 PM »
We'll be getting glory hunter supporters in a couple of years or so...

While Amanda's trust fund gently weeps...
