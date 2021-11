Steve Göldby



Posts: 10 128 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:30:03 PM »



Did anybody see the events of this weekend coming?



Big kudos to Neil Warnock when you consider where we were when he took over. I'm not happy with him finding out in the papers though. He deserved better than that.



Chris Wilder has an impeccable promotion record. Easily the best currently available manager at our level. Let the good times roll!



Winston

Posts: 318 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:35:07 PM » Steve, I don't want to go overboard but looking at the previous managers this is probably the best appointment for years.



There was a rumour that Warnock was going a few weeks ago so for me it looks like a decision had been made and maybe Gibson allowed Warnock to achieve the English management record



Warnock can be proud of his career if he chooses to retire or carry on

Winston

Posts: 318 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:25:34 PM » The DOF roles and recruitment side never made sense with Warnock



You can’t have a scouting set up and ethos if you don’t know who will be the manager in six months time



Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Posts: 377 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:34:00 PM » Realistically I can't think of anybody better. I wonder what our financial situation is. We spent a bit in the summer and have now got a manager, who despite Sheffield Utd's second season in the Premier League, would surely be a sought after manager and therefore someone who could command a decent wedge. Unless he's a daft cunt

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 069 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:07:31 PM » He's certainly miserable enough for the chicken run types. Wish him all the luck. Terrahawk did ok but didn't see promotion this year. Let's see if the new gaffa gets a tune out of them.

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 515 Re: Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:23 PM » "Are you happy with the appointment of Wilder"



I'd be happier with the departure of Gibson.