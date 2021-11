Steve Göldby



Did anybody see the events of this weekend coming?



Big kudos to Neil Warnock when you consider where we were when he took over. I'm not happy with him finding out in the papers though. He deserved better than that.



Chris Wilder has an impeccable promotion record. Easily the best currently available manager at our level. Let the good times roll!



