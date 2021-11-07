Welcome,
November 07, 2021, 08:36:15 PM
Dean Smith (sacked)
Topic: Dean Smith (sacked) (Read 155 times)
Winston
Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 03:06:10 PM »
Another one bites the dust
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 03:17:56 PM »
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-lineker-aston-villa-smith-22093100
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 03:33:43 PM »
Rafa Benitez next, then Eddie Howe.
Warnock to Newcastle, Big Sam to The Leeds Dirties when they sack the old gadgie on a bucket. He should put his head in that bucket.
In two years, we could be the region's top team.
Robbso
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 04:09:18 PM »
You suffering from sleep deprivation again.
Winston
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 05:00:20 PM »
Luckily I didnt take that other sites betting experts advice
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 05:01:51 PM »
Today
You suffering from sleep deprivation again.
There you go again - slagging off the new manager before a ball has been kicked. Show some faith man and imagine the sweet smell of silverware...
Robbso
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 05:52:33 PM »
Which one
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 07:14:31 PM »
Today
Which one
Texaco Cup 2025! Got our name all over it.
Robbso
Re: Dean Smith (sacked)
Today
at 07:48:00 PM »
I meant which manager, you named a shed full.
