November 07, 2021, 06:17:23 PM
Dean Smith (sacked)
Winston
« on: Today at 03:06:10 PM »
Another one bites the dust

 mick
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:56 PM »
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-lineker-aston-villa-smith-22093100  
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:43 PM »
Rafa Benitez next, then Eddie Howe.

Warnock to Newcastle, Big Sam to The Leeds Dirties when they sack the old gadgie on a bucket. He should put his head in that bucket.

In two years, we could be the region's top team.

 :chrisk:

 
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:18 PM »
 monkey

You suffering from sleep deprivation again.
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:00:20 PM »
Luckily I didnt take that other sites betting experts advice

 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:01:51 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:09:18 PM
monkey

You suffering from sleep deprivation again.

There you go again - slagging off the new manager before a ball has been kicked. Show some faith man and imagine the sweet smell of silverware...
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:52:33 PM »
Which one
