November 07, 2021, 01:00:18 PM
Chris Wilder
Author
Topic: Chris Wilder (Read 170 times)
Itchy_ring
Chris Wilder
«
on:
Today
at 09:21:21 AM »
Good win record, very good promotion record, plays decent football and knows lower league players
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:58:58 AM »
I WAS WONDERING WHICH CLUB WOULD GET HIM BUT IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND ABOUT HIM COMING TO US !!!
Winston
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:43 AM »
Same as TM, never thought of him as Boro manager
Good appointment if true. It fell apart for Wilder at the end but he also had some bad luck
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:32:12 AM by Winston
»
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:39:42 AM »
We are largely shite. Surprised people are speaking well of him. Lets say Gibson has enough spirit for one last push, Warnock isnt the man. For all is bluster, hes freewheeling
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:38:07 AM »
We could have Pep Guardiola as manager
However, it would mean not one jot as long as Gibson is at the helm
Gibson and his amateur sidekicks are the cancer within the club that need eradicating.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:40:37 AM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
Tortured_Mind
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:40:29 AM »
A BIT OF MOTIVATION AND MOMENTUM CAN SOON GET THINGS MOVING !!!
Robbso
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:49:00 AM »
Hes been confirmed as manager
Winston
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:03:43 PM »
That was quick
Robbso
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:09:41 PM »
Lined up for a few weeks apparently.
El Capitan
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:10:32 PM »
A liddle lookalike in charge of my club
Winston
Re: Chris Wilder
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:17:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:10:32 PM
A liddle lookalike in charge of my club
Could get him some seasonal work. I hear theres good money in being a lookalike
Just needs a pair of shoe boosters
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:44:41 PM by Winston
»
