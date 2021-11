Itchy_ring

Chris Wilder « on: Today at 09:21:21 AM » Good win record, very good promotion record, plays decent football and knows lower league players

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 697JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:58:58 AM » I WAS WONDERING WHICH CLUB WOULD GET HIM BUT IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND ABOUT HIM COMING TO US !!!

Posts: 307 Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:43 AM » Same as TM, never thought of him as Boro manager



Good appointment if true. It fell apart for Wilder at the end but he also had some bad luck « Last Edit: Today at 11:32:12 AM by Winston »

Posts: 17 085 Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM » We are largely shite. Surprised people are speaking well of him. Letís say Gibson has enough spirit for one last push, Warnock isnít the man. For all is bluster, heís freewheeling

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 514Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:07 AM » We could have Pep Guardiola as manager



However, it would mean not one jot as long as Gibson is at the helm



Gibson and his amateur sidekickís are the cancer within the club that need eradicating. « Last Edit: Today at 11:40:37 AM by Inglorious_Basterd »

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 697JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:29 AM » A BIT OF MOTIVATION AND MOMENTUM CAN SOON GET THINGS MOVING !!!

Posts: 15 351 Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:49:00 AM » Heís been confirmed as manager

Posts: 15 351 Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:09:41 PM » Lined up for a few weeks apparently.

Posts: 45 657 Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:32 PM »







A liddle lookalike in charge of my club