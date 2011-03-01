Itchy_ring

Chris Wilder « on: Today at 09:21:21 AM » Good win record, very good promotion record, plays decent football and knows lower league players

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:58:58 AM » I WAS WONDERING WHICH CLUB WOULD GET HIM BUT IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND ABOUT HIM COMING TO US !!!

Winston

Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:43 AM » Same as TM, never thought of him as Boro manager



Good appointment if true. It fell apart for Wilder at the end but he also had some bad luck

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM » We are largely shite. Surprised people are speaking well of him. Lets say Gibson has enough spirit for one last push, Warnock isnt the man. For all is bluster, hes freewheeling

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:07 AM » We could have Pep Guardiola as manager



However, it would mean not one jot as long as Gibson is at the helm



Gibson and his amateur sidekicks are the cancer within the club that need eradicating.

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:29 AM » A BIT OF MOTIVATION AND MOMENTUM CAN SOON GET THINGS MOVING !!!

Robbso

Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:09:41 PM » Lined up for a few weeks apparently.

El Capitan

Re: Chris Wilder « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:32 PM »







A liddle lookalike in charge of my club