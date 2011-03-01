Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 07, 2021
Topic: Chris Wilder
Itchy_ring
Today at 09:21:21 AM
Good win record, very good promotion record, plays decent football and knows lower league players  :mido:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #1 on: Today at 09:58:58 AM
I WAS WONDERING WHICH CLUB WOULD GET HIM BUT IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND ABOUT HIM COMING TO US !!!
Winston
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:43 AM
Same as TM, never thought of him as Boro manager

Good appointment if true. It fell apart for Wilder at the end but he also had some bad luck
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM
We are largely shite. Surprised people are speaking well of him. Lets say Gibson has enough spirit for one last push, Warnock isnt the man. For all is bluster, hes freewheeling
Inglorious_Basterd
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:07 AM
We could have Pep Guardiola as manager

However, it would mean not one jot as long as Gibson is at the helm

Gibson and his amateur sidekicks are the cancer within the club that need eradicating.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:29 AM
A BIT OF MOTIVATION AND MOMENTUM CAN SOON GET THINGS MOVING !!!
Robbso
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:49:00 AM
Hes been confirmed as manager
Winston
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:03:43 PM
That was quick

 
Robbso
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:09:41 PM
Lined up for a few weeks apparently.
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:32 PM
A liddle lookalike in charge of my club 



:notguilty:
Winston
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:10:32 PM
A liddle lookalike in charge of my club  



:notguilty:

Could get him some seasonal work. I hear theres good money in being a lookalike

Just needs a pair of shoe boosters

 
